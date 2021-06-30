By Steve Oko

Abia State House of Assembly has commenced an investigation of former Commissioner for Finance, Oriaku over his role in the alleged misappropriation of N22 billion state’s share of the Paris Club refund.

The former Commissioner was recently quizzed by the Economic and Finance Crimes Commission (EFCC) over his alleged role in disbursement of the funds.

Speaker of the House, Chinedum Orji who set up the ad on hoc committee Monday, said the intervention of the House followed a petition it received from a law firm, Ndukwe Iheanyi and Co on behalf of Anthony Aniobi and Lekwauwaa Ndubueze.

According to the petition read by the House Leader, Solomon Akpulonu during plenary, the petitioners said they were worried over the alleged misappropriation of Abia State’s share of Paris Club refund by the ex-commissioner.

They urged the lawmakers to wade in and carry out a thorough investigation of the matter with a view to recovering the state’s funds from anyone found culpable.

According to the petitioners, media comments by the former Commissioner should equally be investigated with a view to unravelling all those involved in the alleged misappropriation.

While setting up the ad hoc committee, the Speaker explained that “it is incumbent on the House to investigate the allegations raised in the petition because of their weighty nature.”

The six-man ad hoc committee headed by Thomas Nkoro was given seven days to turn in its report.

