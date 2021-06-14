By Ndahi Marama – Maiduguri

The Islamic State of West African Province, ISWAP, has released a senior Protection Assistant with the United Nation High Commission for Refugees, UNHCR, Abubakar Garba-Idris Alooma, who was abducted on Maiduguri/Damaturu highway.

Alooma was abducted precisely at about 4pm on 2nd January 2021, while on his way to Maiduguri, where he is based.

Humanitarian sources told newsmen that Mr Alooma who is popularly known as Alooma is at the moment undergoing medical and military check with troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Maiduguri before he would be released to his family.

ALSO READ:

The source also revealed that a businessman, Muazu Bawa, who was also kidnapped on that same day was also released along eight other captives all undergoing debriefing by the military.

The Executive Director Network of Civil Society, Abubakar Baba-Shehu who also confirmed the release said he prayed for more captives to be released, just as he maintained that “it’s a cheering news”.

“I was together with someone who called a family member of Alooma and he has confirmed the release of his brother. This is encouraging news and we pray that more captives should be released soon,” Mr Shehu said.

Vanguard News Nigeria