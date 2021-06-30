Almost 70,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which Estonia intended to donate to other countries have spoiled due to issues with a refrigerator at the Estonian Health Department.

The ERR broadcaster reported on Tuesday that the refrigerator also stored other vaccines and drugs, whose safety is now being evaluated.

The department has launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

Earlier in June, the Estonian government decided to donate surplus 900,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, including 500,000 shots to Eastern Partnership countries.

The rest of doses would be distributed through the international COVAX vaccine-sharing initiative.

