2023: Yahaya Bello's campaign posters flood Abuja

As skeletal preparations begin for the 2023 Presidential election, campaign posters of Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, surfaced in major streets and strategic locations in Abuja, today.

The poster which read “2023 For President: Yahaya Bello for a generational change,” was seen by our correspondent at the streets leading to the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Sheraton Hotel, federal secretariat, and the Federal Ministry of Justice.

In what appeared a big statement of intent, the posters were equally pasted on surfaces close to the All Progressives Congress, APC, Secretariat, Blantyre Street, the National University Commission office, both in Wuse II District of Abuja as well as the every busy Garki II District.

The poster was sponsored by Nigeria Youth Awareness Group, NYAG, 2023.

Vanguard reports that a fortnight ago, Governor Yahaya Bello alluded to be under pressure from people of All walks of life, to run for the highest office in the land.

In the past few months, Nigerian celebrities, drawn from entertainment and sports circles, visited the governor, praising his leadership quality to high heavens.

Bello’s posters are the latest in a series of presidential campaign posters that have emerged in recent weeks in Abuja, following quickly on the heels of those of former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and immediate past Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki.

A campaign poster of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Central Bank governor, Chukwuma Soludo on a joint ticket also emerged; but was quickly dismissed by the former who insisted that his major preoccupation was how to get Nigeria to work amidst growing insecurity of lives and property.

With the APC yet to make its stand known on the zoning of the 2023 Presidential ticket, Bello may elect to go the whole distance including picking the nomination and expression of interest forms to vie for the exalted office at the appropriate time.

Vanguard News Nigeria