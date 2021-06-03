

—says competence should be a criterion

—To make his ambition know soon

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

THE Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello yesterday dismissed calls for a rotational presidency saying it has outlived its usefulness.

The Kogi State Governor said that what should be the determining factor in the selection of the next President in 2023 election should be competence and not where the person comes from.

He also said that he would revived and actualize the1993 hope that was dashed.

Speaking to State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari to brief him on the security situation in Kogi State, at the presidential Villa, Governor Bello said that he will soon respond to the plethora of calls by Nigerians of different walks of life for him to contest the 2023 presidential election.

He said he may heed the clamour from Nigerians, stressing that competence and capacity should be the criteria for electing the next president and not his ethnicity or region.

According to him, “For once let’s get Nigeria fixed. We have practised a seemingly rotational presidency since 1999 to date, let us evaluate our successes or achievements from this seeming rotational presidency between then, and now.

“Why don’t we simply go for the best after all, we copy this democracy from America and some of the developed world, how many of these countries are practising rotational presidency? You see, we are where we are today not because we are practising rotational presidency. If you want to go by that rotational presidency, then do perfect zoning. Go by perfect rotation.

“And if you go by rotation and whichever way you come from, I don’t think you should exclude where I come from. That’s number one.

“Number two, let us get a credible, sincere, patriotic, Nigeria to fix it. If you’re flying an aircraft, you don’t ask who is the pilot? If you take the operation in a hospital, you wouldn’t ask which doctor is this, is he from your zone, your tribe, your religion, all you want is the best pilot to fly you safely to your destination. All you want is the best doctor to handle you and deliver you safely from the operation.

“I think Nigeria is at that point now of seeking the best from anywhere in this country, irrespective of where he comes from. Thereafter, you balance the remaining position to reflect equity, fairness and justice. That is my position.”

Asked how he intends to convince the south East who are clamoring to produce the next President to support him, Governor Bello said: “Like I said, when the time comes, and when God give us the grace, we’ll get there by the grace of God.

“Surely I am an advocate of who can serve this country, the best. Currently, in my administration in Kogi state. I have a south easterner serving my state, specifically my DG research and development who doubles as my speech writer, Barrister Moses Okezie, from Anambra state serving in the State.

“I think where you come from should not matter in your service to this nation. The religion you practice should not matter. The creed you belong to, the class you belong to, should not matter. What should matter most is the content that is contained in you, your stuff.

“What do you have to offer this country, to secure lives and livelihood, to unite this country to make sure that Nigerians are respected not only in our home, but abroad.

“Our green passport should be number one, should be respected across the world, who is going to enhance that? We have demonstrated that in Kogi state, where we united ourselves. Any Kogi citizen anywhere in the country today is proud to be a citizen of Kogi state. Any where a citizen of Kogi state is today, we are proud and hold your head high, that you are from Kogi state. That is what we should duplicate across the country, and not where you come from.

“So, I want to believe that when the time comes, Nigerians will see reasons. Of course already, they are calling on me that I should come and run, just a little time I have asked them to relax and let the time comes.

“When the time comes, it is going to be overwhelming. It is going to be a hope. The 1993 hope that were dashed will be revived and actualized in 2023.”

