By Femi Bolaji

A support group of the governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has commenced mobilization of stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Taraba state to pressure Governor Mohammed to contest as president in 2023.

The group under the aegis of Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed Vanguard, BAM-V, while inaugurating its Taraba state mobilization committee, said their resolve to support Mohammed was to chart a new course for the country in the face of the myriad of challenges currently facing the nation.

According to the Director-General of the group, Mohammed Jibo, “things are in shambles and keep deteriorating on daily basis.

“Economically, politically, and socially there are lots of uncertainties, while ethnic and religious intolerance is taking unimaginable dimension.

“Security-wise, the situation is becoming worst by the day, hence our decision to chart a new course for our country by 2023 to take Nigeria back on track again after years of neglect and misrule.

“It is, therefore, our belief that if Sen. Bala Mohammed is given the Opportunity and elected as the next president, he will in the shortest time possible change the whole narrative and Nigeria will, be better for all Nigerians by the special grace of God.“

He further tasked the Taraba state mobilization committee of the group to work round the clock for stakeholders of the PDP to buy into their vision and support the move for the Bauchi state governor to pick the party’s presidential ticket in the next election.

The state coordinator of the group, and a former member of Taraba state House of Assembly, Abubakar Hassan, promised to justify the confidence reposed on them.

He further explained that the performance of Governor Mohammed in Bauchi state has been impressive, adding that their confidence in his ability to change the fortunes of the country is unscathed.