FORMER Deputy National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George, has vowed to mobilise support for Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, if he decides to join the 2023 presidential race on the platform of the party.

The PDP chieftain stated this when he received members of the Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed Vanguard (BAM-V), a group mobilising support for Governor Mohammed’s presidential ambition, who paid him a visit in his Lagos residence.

Chief George, who described Senator Mohammed as a friend, noted that the Bauchi State governor is a highly respectable and responsible gentleman and has since his assumption of office as governor two years ago made remarkable mark in his state.

He said: “Give him my glad tidings that I dey kampe. Tell him there is no problem (about his presidential ambition).

“We didn’t spoil ourselves. We do not destroy the party; rather we have made friends all over the zones. That we will use when the time comes.

“This time, we (PDP) must get it right. Everybody must have a sense of belonging,” George declared and expressed happiness in the quality of the current governors of the party.

“The PDP, as a party, is shrinking, but I believe with the capacity of the governors we have and their development strides, especially Senator Bala Abdulkadir Muhammed, I have no doubt that the party and the country will be fixed for the betterment of Nigerians.”

Earlier, the BAM-V Director-General, Mohammed Jibo, informed the elder statesman that they were in his house to intimate him of the mission of the group, which he said has members drawn from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Jibo said: “We have members drawn from the 36 states of the federation, including FCT. We started as a coalition of civil society groups, known as COCSOTRAGG.

“We are here to seek your support in impressing it on His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed to hearken to the calls of Nigerians to contest the 2023 presidential election.”

