



By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board,JAMB,has delisted a total of 25 Computer Based Test,CBT centres across the country.

The board explained in a statement, Sunday,by its Head,Media and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin,that the action was taken assessment of their performances which showed they fell below the tolerable limit JAMB during the conduct of the 2021 UTME on Saturday.

“The following centres whose performance fell below the tolerable limit of the JAMB during the conduct of the 2021 UTME on Saturday, June 19, 2021 are hereby delisted. Candidates posted to any of these centres are required to await further directives by checking their profile, email addresses and SMS on their registered phone for a new date,”it said in the statement.

The board named the affected centres as: 1. HARRY PASS POLYTECHNIC CBT CENTRE, GBOKO, BENUE STATE

2. IZISCO OBOS INSTITUTE OF MARITIME STUDIES, WARRI. DELTA STATE

3. OSENI ELAMAH ICT INSTITUTE, AUCHI, EDO STATE

4. GIVITEC CBT CENTRE, 192, MURTALA MOHAMMED WAY, BENIN- CITY, EDO STATE

5. KINGS POLYTECHNIC, UBIAJA, EDO STATE

6. GEF SYSTEMS LTD, PUBLIC SERVICE INSTITUTE OF NIGERIA, (PSIN) , KUBWA Abuja.

7. Government Secondary School, AREA 10, GARKI, ABUJA.

8. BETHEL BAPTIST HIGH SCHOOL, KUJAMA, KADUNA STATE

9. ZABIB COLLEGE, UNGUWAR DOSA, KADUNA

10. ST. ALBERT INSTITUTE, KAFANCHAN, KADUNA STATE

11. MASSINO COMPUTER CBT, ITOGA BADAGRY, LAGOS STATE

12. IP SOFT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. BESIDE ASHANTI BARRACKS APAPA, LAGOS STATE

13. INSTITUTE OF CRIMINAL JUSTICE AND CRIMINOLOGY ADMINSTRATION. 7TH AVE. FESTAC TOWN LAGOS STATE

14. SWEET VALLEY EDUCATIONAL SERVICES, MIKE ANISON CLOSE, IKOTUN, LAGOS STATE

15. CERTIFIED INSTITUTION OF SHIPPING, NEAR MAGBON BADAGRY, LAGOS

16. AL-MIYZAN SCHOOLS CBT CENTRE, IKOTUN, LAGOS STATE

17. AUNTY ALICE SCHOOLS, MARARABA, KARU LGA, NASARAWA STATE

18. THE FEDERAL POLYTECHNIC, ILE-OLUJI, ONDO STATE

19. KING EMMANUEL COLLEGE ICT CENTRE,ORE, ONDO STATE

20. ODUDUWA UNIVERSITY, IPETUMODU, OSUN STATE

21.FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION (SPECIAL), E-LIBRARY, CENTRE 1, OYO, OYO STATE

22. ST AUGUSTINE’S ACADEMY, LANGTANG, PLATEAU STATE

23. SKOLAK RESOURCES LTD, BZ 3 SARDAUNA KADUNA, KADUNA STATE

24.ORU EAST CBT CENTRE (FOE ICT) OMUMA, IMO STATE