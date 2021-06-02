Two men died in a road accident involving five vehicles near Kwata flyover on Enugu-Onitsha expressway, Anambra.

Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi , State Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra, confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, in Awka.

Irelewuyi said the accident, which occurred at about 2:30.p.m., was caused by brake failure and loss of control.

He said that the crash involved a red Diesel Truck, a green Honda CRV, a red Mercedes Benz 4matic, a black Toyota Highlander and an ash Lexus SUV.

“Eyewitness report reaching us indicates that the brake of the truck failed and it rammed into four other vehicles.

“A total of 12 persons were involved in the crash comprising of 11 male adults and one female adult

“One male adult sustained some degree of injuries and was taken to Princeton Hospital by FRSC rescue team from Awka.

“Two male adults were taken to Chukwuemeka Odimegu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku, where they were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty and their bodies deposited at the mortuary, ” he said.

While condoling with the families of the dead, Irelewuyi urged motorists to embark on regular maintenance and ensure their vehicles met minimum safety requirements before plying the highways.

This, he said, was necessary to avoid accidents.