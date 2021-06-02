7 killed, others injured in Ekiti auto crash

By James Ogunnaike & Bose Adelaja

An early morning tanker explosion, Tuesday, claimed the lives of two persons, while 13 vehicles were burnt at Ogere – Remo axis of the Lagos -Ibadan expressway.

The fire outbreak, which occurred at the proposed new Kara market in Ogere Remo in the Ogun State corridor of the expressway, resulted in traffic gridlock along the corridor, thereby, compelling traffic management authorities to divert vehicular movements in and outbound Lagos.

It was gathered that a fully loaded 40-foot truck, which content could not be ascertained, had earlier around 4 am, fallen along the expressway, causing gridlock, as it narrowed the road.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the state Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, TRACE, Babatunde Akinbiyi, who spoke with journalists in Abeokuta, said a tanker, conveying 33,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also held up in the traffic, however, suddenly burst into flames that later consumed 12 other vehicles, including two cars.

The state Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, later visited the scene of the accident.

While extending the state government’s condolences to families of those who lost their lives in the incident, Salako-Oyedele thanked the officials of relevant agencies, including the FRSC, Police, Fire Service, and TRACE, who responded promptly to the emergency, thereby, helping to limit the tragic loss of lives.

Vanguard News Nigeria