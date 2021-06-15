In 2016, Milla Mix’s journey into the music industry began. Skales would introduce DJ Neptune to Milla and the two kicked things off with Mila Mix began mixing ‘Marry Me’ which featured Mr Eazi. But before then, the sounds of music came out naturally to him; his father is a music director, so born into that kind of family, it is inevitable to say that he was born to listen to music. Milla himself was co-opted into music, he grew up to become a member of his father’s choir rising to become the lead tenor singer, and learning how to play the drums on the side.

But it wasn’t until 2006 that his music path became clear – that year, Milla Mix met someone who offered to tutor him in music production. Coupling that learning path with University studies, he notched up higher to become a full-fledged music producer in 2009. “Before 2009, music was something like a passion, something that kept me away from the streets,” he recollects. “So it was from 2009 that I switched to being professional when I started handling somebody’s studio.”

But it wasn’t until 2016 when he witnessed a groundbreaking shift that would change his career. He met Skales when the artist came to Abuja and had gone on to record him. As they got talking during the session, Skales advised on Lagos being the better option for Milla as it was the hotspot where most business deals occurred. Milla took that advice into consideration and days later he was aboard the plane to Lagos with Skales. “Skales took care of me for the longest,” he reveals. “Skales literally gave me all the connections I had and I now started building on it. Skales is the real definition of rising by lifting others.”

Now in Lagos, Milla got introduced to DJ Neptune and his first major work was with the famous DJ. Milla mixed and mastered the single, ‘Marry’ which featured Mr Eazi. Later on, he developed a close-knit bond with the DJ, becoming responsible for his serial hits from that time on and of recent, the biggest song the music space heard last year, Nobody.

From DJ Neptune, Milla Mix has gone on to forge more long term relationships in the industry, most notably with Teni who he began working with in 2017 when she unleashed the groovy, colourful single, Askamaya. Since then, Teni has evolved into a hitmaker, dispensing hits every year and part of that team that has made it easy for her to do so is Milla Mix who engineers the bulk of her singles and projects. “It’s the ability to interpret what she wants that has kept us going,” he tells me. “The ability to make her sound a template for other people to follow makes her assured about my prowess and has her coming back.”

The year 2021 will make it five years since Milla Mix blossomed into an active, recognized player in the creative back end part of the industry. Within that period, he has had credits with Teni, Mayorkun, Olamide, Davido, Tiwa Savage and many more heavyweights. And most of the hit songs we’ve enjoyed over the years, Milla Mix has ensured they have sounded clear, shiny and audible.

As Mila Mix continues to accumulate more successes, he says there are more on the way, hinting at “going international” this year. He also reveals an idea he’s been sitting on for a long time finally coming to fruition, “I’m scheduled to drop an EP this year as an artist and as a producer. On the EP, I’m going to be featuring Teni obviously and Peruzzi is on it also.”