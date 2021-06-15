It was a sad day for residents of

Kuje community in Abuja who have been enjoying relative peace and harmony amongst themselves and neighbours, work up in the early hours of Thursday, June 10, 2021 to a rude shock where community infrastructure were been allegedly destroyed in broad daylight by the management of Almat Farms under the physical supervision of its owner, Mr. Maurice Ekpo.

This was made known by some of the residents who were around during the destruction.

According to them, they called on the attention of the authorities to stop the unscrupulous act but it fell on deaf ears.

Speaking during an interview, one of the residents, Godfrey Adams, who was angry about the act said the destruction is uncalled-for and should be prosecuted by the government.

The act which sent shock waves across the community as they watched in total disbelief this inhumane act at a time where resources are scarce and good infrastructures are needed by citizens, he said Almat Farms has taken an opposite direction by destroying government infrastructure meant for community consumption.

“The sheer lack of respect and love for their neighbours is indeed alarming. This is an appeal to the general public to join their voices and share this until it gets to the appropriate quarters.

“We need all the help to safe guard our community infrastructures from further destruction. This singular act has left neighbours and the entire community in darkness. We have videos and pictures to buttress our claims,” he explained.

Also, Mrs Zainab Abdullahi stated that if the destruction is not checkmated, the serenity enjoyed by the people of Kuje would be threatened by the farm owner.