By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, has appointed eleven permanent secretaries after they successfully come through an examination conducted on them.

The governor made this announcement yesterday in Owerri, through the Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Oguike Nwachukwu.

According to Uzodimma, the extermination was to prepare them adequately for the job of strengthening the civil service system in the state.

According to the government, “Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State on Wednesday approved the appointment of 11 new Permanent Secretaries in a deft move to further strengthen the State’s Civil Service for maximum productivity.

“The newly appointed Permanent Secretaries were all Directors who recently sat for a competitive examination with their other colleagues but were found to have met the conditions required for promotion to the the office of Permanent Secretary.”

Those who scaled through the examination, included; Mrs. Ekene Edith C, Mrs. Chuks Okoro Moran C, Udeh Reginald Osonwa (Rev), Akowundu Cletus Nwabueze, Obiyo Ifeanyi C, Dr. Daniel John Ogacheko, Ogunsanya Bimbola, Onwuchi Sabina N, Mrs. Nwugo Nnenna Obiageri, Okeoma Godson O and Mrs. Hope Ihuoma Anyiam.