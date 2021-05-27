Zealot to release anticipated EP

Kindly Share This Story:

When you think of rising Afrobeats artiste, John Oluwasegun Chukwuma better known as Zealot, words that comes to mind would be talented, creative and driven. Zealot is set to release his highly anticipated Extended Playlist (EP) titled ‘Never Left’.

Zealot has averred that the groovy body of work to be unveiled in less than 6 weeks time would astound and excite his fans.

The EP is made up of six excellently produced songs by various gifted music producers. It also consists of a collaboration. Zealot believes his EP is the antidote to the chaos in the world right now.

“There is a lot going on in the world right now, no thanks to the ravaging pandemic COVID-19.My EP is the antidote as the songs in the body of work will calm frayed nerves. This is the therapeutic power of music”.

The six track EP promises to showcase the amazing vocal dexterity of Zealot. In addition, ‘Ori’ the sixth song off the EP would be released on 9th of June and it has the capacity to be fans favorite.

READ ALSO:

Zealot also features popular music star, 9ice on the track 4 on the EP titled ‘Jeje’

This EP is touted to be the best Afro- Fusion EP for the summer this year .It deploys Afrobeats , groovy swirl and pop to make it a complete artistic work that people from different cultures and walks of life can connect with.

Asked why he titled the EP ‘Never Left’, he said: ”When I took a break from music, people were asking me ‘Where have you been’? I answered by telling them that I never left.That is how I got the inspiration for the EP title.

According to him, the EP will be released exactly three weeks after the first single ‘Ori’ has been uveiled.

“My fans have been anticipating this body of work and I know that they won’t be disappointed’.

Kindly Share This Story: