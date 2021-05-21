YNCD record Label Boss: I will create stars in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

YNCD Record Label CEO, Success Michael popularly known as Bigshadow, is a talent hunter to look out for in the music space. His quest to build talents and create stars across Nigeria and abroad gives his studio an edge.

For Bigshadow, this has been his dream since he set out in 2016. Whether a male or a female artist, to him, it makes no difference. “What matters is talent.”

The Political Science and International Relations graduate said he established NYCD for the unrecognised talents. “I am not looking for an established artist; but for someone who is prepared for the journey, someone with talent and who is also aware of this talent and ready to grow.”

When I find such an artist, he chipped in “I will build this talent with the young man or woman and by God’s grace create a star out of that person.”

While Bigshadow has enjoyed entertainment and media business since his days in college, he finds great pleasure in giving a few young fledgling talents a platform to express themselves and get their music heard.

He expressed in a Q&A session with journalists, “We aren’t where we want to be yet, but we definitely are not where we started. And we will keep pushing and doing great projects. Watch out.”

Interestingly, NYCD upholds its philosophy of elevating young underground artists. One of such artists the record label swanks about is Alexandacole from Ajegunle in Lagos state.

He commends him: “He is doing well now. We have a music video out for the hit single, Tara.

“His music plays on various radio and TV stations in Nigeria. We are looking to sign a new act in the third quarter of this year. My AandRs are out there scouting for that young untapped talent. When we are ready we will announce the lucky artist,” says Bigshadow.

For the record label, once an artist is signed, they work round the clock on full branding. “First, we work on their full branding, from social media. We delete probably all their posts and it’s a fresh start.”

They go from picking a fashion brand style to getting styling. “All these happen while the artist is in the studio cooking up tunes with either our producers at YNCD records or visiting producers, as long as he or she is recording beautiful music.”

