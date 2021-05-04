Yemi-Esan gets CIPM-HR icon award

Kindly Share This Story:

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, has been awarded the CIPM-HR Icon Award by the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) in recognition of her lifelong revolutionary drive in the institute

In a statement Friday, by the President and Chairman of the Governing Council of the institute, Wale Adediran (MCIPM), Yemi-Esan was said to be deserving of the award for revolutionizing the public service by introducing and driving the establishment and operationalization of Human Resources (HR) standards and processes, that are aligned with global best practices.

According to Adediran, “since assuming her role as the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan has embarked on a ‘New Civil Service’ agenda that emphasizes capacity building, a new Performance Management System (PMS), digitization of the service for optimal delivery, innovation in service, focus on the Welfare of Civil servants, data analytics and culture transformation, amongst other critical strategic focus areas.

“As part of these efforts, for example, the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, (OHCSF) in conjunction with the CIPM recently completed the delivery of a series of performance management Workshops covering almost two thousand Officers.

“It is indeed a time of transformation. And we look forward to more collaborative efforts as we change the game in our Public Service.” he said.

In a similar development, following the turn of events in 2020, being a tough and challenging year everywhere due to the raging pandemic, the institute celebrated the Heroes; CEOs and Organizations, that have put Employees first during the pandemic year, by ensuring a strong focus on the Physical and Mental Health, Welfare and Safety of Employees.

The Institute did this by honouring the players with the ‘People First Health and Safety Award’, organized in collaboration with The Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH), which is the Chartered Body and leading Membership Organisation for Safety and Health Professionals all over the world.

The Institute also admitted 18 seasoned HR Professionals into the Institute’s highest professional grade; “the Fellowship grade.”

The statement read: “They will be ushered into the fold of Fellows of our Institute by our distinguished senior Fellows, many of whom I haven’t seen for close to two years.

“As we present this prestigious CIPM Fellowship Awards to these deserving eigthteen distinguished HR professionals, I congratulate them all,” it read.

