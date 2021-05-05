Yabatech set to elect representatives into College Governing Council

Kindly Share This Story:

All is now set for the Yaba College of Technology Congregation to elect 2 academic and 1 non teaching staff into the College Governing Council on Thursday May 6, 2021.

In the report made available to our correspondent, the Electoral Committee set up by the College Management says 3 non-teaching staff and 6 academic staff are contesting the election for three available positions.

Investigation reveals that in the last few days all the online platforms of the College have received huge postings to promote all the candidates.

The six contestants from Academic departments who are contesting for two vacant positions are: Dr F. R. Adeoye, Mr T.O. Ogunjare, Dr N.P. Okolie, , Mr B.A. Mafimidiwo, Dr O.E. Popoola and Mr O.T. Raheem, for the non teaching staff which has only one vacant position but being contested for by three contestants that include a deputy registrar Mrs. Adeola Taiwo Oke who many people within the college considered to be most suitable to represent them due to her track records and unblemished performance over the years in the highly rated College.

Oke Taiwo who is the only woman contesting in the non teaching cadres is regarded an administrator per excellence and seen as imbued with the right temperament this enjoying more respect and confidence of her colleagues.

Academic departments representation will be keenly contested also because of the caliber of personalities jostling for the elective positions.

