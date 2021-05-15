Wilfried Ndidi : Leicester’s linchpin

Kindly Share This Story:

Super Eagles duo, Wilfred Ndidi, and Kelechi Iheanacho will, together with their Leicester City teammates face one of their biggest tests since arriving in England as professional footballers.

Ndidi arrived in England in a £17 million transfer deal with Leicester City in 2016 from Belgium where he had a memorable season with Genk. His debut for Leicester City was underlined by a 2-1 win over Everton in the third round of the FA Cup.

However, Ndidi’s Premier League debut against Chelsea on January 14 was one to forget as the Blues ran away with a 3-0 victory at the King Power stadium. Since then, Chelsea have become the Super Eagle’s hunting ground for goals. He scored the opener of the 2019–20 season for Leicester in a draw against Chelsea on 18 August 2019.

On 19 January 2021, Ndidi scored his first goal of the season in Leicester City’s league fixture against Chelsea. The match eventually ended with Leicester beating their opponents 2–0 and the club went top of the league table.

Apart from his goals against Chelsea, the Nigeria midfielder has grown in leaps and bounds. His defensive duties, his tackles, and passing make him one of the highly-rated midfielders in the English Premier League and Europe in general.

Against Chelsea in the FA Cup final, his first attempt at a major trophy in England, the Super Eagle is expected to do battle in the middle of the pack with Chelsea’s N’golo Kante who was the star of the Leicester City side that won the Premier League title in 2015-2016. He moved to Chelsea the following season. Ndidi is Kante’s replacement at the King Power Stadium. The forms of the two midfielders would go a long way in determining the flow and texture of the match for both teams.

Ndidi’s partnership with Belgium international Youri Tielemans in Leicester’s midfield was crucial, particularly in the second half of their win over Manchester United in the EPL early in the week.

“Wilfred is a top player,” Leicester coach, Brendan Rogers echoed after their win over Man Utd. “ But yes, that combination of Wilfred winning the ball and Youri is the passer, is a really strong combination.” And that is what Chelsea would be confronted with and try to break down if they want to get to the Leicester goal. A lot is expected of Ndidi and his teammates today. A victory for the Brendan Rogers-tutored lads would be a good compensation for their hard work, industry, and commitment.

