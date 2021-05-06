Wike condoles with Adeboye over son’s death

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has expressed sympathy to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on the death of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye.

The Governor in a statement by his Special Assistant on media, Kelvin Ebiri, said the people of Rivers State join the Adeboye family and the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide in mourning the loss of Pastor Dare, whose devotion to God and faith in Jesus Christ was phenomenal.

Also read:

“On behalf of the Government and people of Rivers State, I wish to extend our deepest condolences and sympathy to Pastor Enoch Adeboye, his family and the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide for the irreparable loss of Pastor Dare Adeboye, who was a minister in the church.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Adeboye’s family and the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide in this time of sadness.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: