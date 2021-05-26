Why skills acquisition is compulsory in Abia edu college – Provost

Kindly Share This Story:

By Steve Oko

The Provost of Abia State College of Education (Technical) Arochukwu, Dr Phillips Nto, has explained that the institution made skills acquisition compulsory for her students to avoid producing graduates that would be roaming the streets in endless search for non-existent jobs.

Dr. Nto who stated this in his remarks at a one -day seminar for resource persons and participants of the institution’s skills acquisition scheme, insisted that youths needed to acquire skills to be self reliant.

The Provost further explained that the skills acquisition programme of the College would greatly help in curbing unemployment in the state.

Nto who was a former Commissioner for Finance in the state said the objective of the scheme was in line with the education for employment policy of Governor Okezie ikpeazu.

“ASCETA is pursuing a vigorous skills acquisition programme to ensure that Abia youths become gainfully employed”, he declared while urging students to take the programme seriously.

Continuing, Nto said: “Since it is obvious that white collar jobs are in short supply, the youths must seek alternative and legitimate means of survival.”

He noted that ASCETA as a technological based institution has been at the forefront of initiating programmes aimed at empowering the youths.

He explained that in line with that objective, ASCETA had made it compulsory for all students of the college to acquire at least one skill before graduation.

The Provost commended one of the resource persons, Professor Nkanginieme for finding time to invest in the participants his wealth of knowledge.

