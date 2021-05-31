Breaking News
Why I’m supporting Ayade-Egbona

AyadeBy Dapo Akinrefon

The lawmaker representing Abi/Yakurr Federal Constituency of Cross River State, Dr. Alex Egbona, on Monday,  expressed optimism that with the defection of  Governor Ben Ayade into the All Progressives Congress, APC, the  people of his constituency will have a better stronger government presence.

He said this during a stakeholders meeting with the governor in Calabar, vowing that the people of his constituency would work seriously to support the governor to succeed.

Egbona, who received the governor and all new entrants into the party said better says awaited the people in the days ahead.

He said as the only elected member of the party from the state, the “coming of the governor would be a big relief to him and expressed the hope that his people would feel the impact of the Ayade government in various ways.”

The legislator commended Ayade for the courage in deciding to join the APC, from the PDP, noting that old and new members would look up to the governor for leadership.

