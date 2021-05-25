We’re open to criticisms – Sule

Kindly Share This Story:

As stakeholders appeal for infrastructural development

By David Odama

GOVERNOR Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has challenged Nigerians to openly criticise their leaders at all levels to keep them on their toes. He stated that doing so would deepen democracy and increase good governance.

Sule said in Keana, Awe and Obi Local government Areas of the state in continuation of his thank you tour of the state that his administration’s second anniversary would continue to be open to criticism and advice where it has gone wrong so as to ensure improvement.

“There’s nothing wrong in telling your leaders why did they do this instead of doing that, if there is no criticism and opposition, there is no democracy. With the town hall meeting, it will give people an opportunity to see us directly, to commend us where we have done well and criticise us where we have done wrong”, Sule declared.

According to him, the essence of the tour is to afford him the opportunity to see things for himself, thank the people, especially royal fathers who have been supportive in the last two years and to ask for more support.

Sule said that the feedback tour was an opportunity for him to meet face-to-face with people who usually have difficulty to see him on their own since he assumed office in the last two years.

Meanwhile Stakeholders in Keana, Awe and Obi appealed to the state government, to address the incessant border communal conflicts between Nasarawa and Benue states so that peace can return in the areas.

Speaking, immediate past governor of the state and Senator representing Nasarawa South, Sen. Umaru Al-makura, thanked the governor for embarking on the state-wide tour, which he said will further demonstrate that democracy remains the best form of governance. He stressed that it will avail Engr Sule the opportunity to hear from the people and to get their advice on the way forward.

Al-makura appreciated the governor for completing all uncompleted projects he inherited from previous administrations, saying that the gesture showed that the governor had the people of the state at heart.

He commended the people of Keana for their support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the last election, and called on them to support Governor Sule for another four-year term come 2023.

The lawmaker however, appealed to the governor to dedicate a line from the 330kv Akurba power sub-station, for Keana, due to the anticipated industries that will spring up in the area as a result of the oil and gas exploration.

On his part, the Commissioner representing Nasarawa State at the Federal Character Commission, Alhaji Mamman Alakayi, called for urgent steps to address the recurrence of border crisis which has become a disturbing issue to the people of the area.

He also called for the construction of the Kadarko/Giza/Kwara road, to ease transportation across the local government area commended the Governor Sule for his peace initiatives, aimed at addressing insecurity in the state.

In their responses, the traditional rulers of Awe HRH Alhaji Isah Abubakar Umar II, , the Oruwe Osoko of Obi, Aliyu Dangiwa Ogiri and the Osana of keana appealed to the Nasarawa State government to provide infrastructures especially schools, health facilities and road network in the state.

