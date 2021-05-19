We’ll be recognised internationally for excellence, innovation — UNIMED Vice-Chancellor promises

Kindly Share This Story:

— We’re bringing quality, affordable health care to the doorsteps of our people -Akeredolu

Dayo Johnson Akure

The University of Medical Sciences in Ondo city, Ondo state, UNIMED which is the first specialized university of medical and health sciences in the country, has vowed to be recognized for excellence and innovation locally, nationally and internationally.

Its Vice-Chancellor, Prof Adesegun Fatusi said this at the National Workshop on Space Technologies and Health jointly organized by the institution and the Centre for Atmospheric Research of the National Space Research and Development Agency (CAR-NASRDA).

Fatusi said would be the first in quality of teaching and be at the forefront of cutting edge research and innovations.

” We would also be a good example for other universities to follow in the transformative application of scientific knowledge and scholarly outputs to the improvement of the health and development of our people and society.

“Among others, we have set the record of establishing Nigeria’s first Faculty of Medical Rehabilitation and fast becoming the leading centre for Medical Rehabilitation Education in West Africa.

Also read:

“Only a week ago, our Governor commissioned what can justifiably be described as the first full-fledged School of Public Health in Nigeria, a Centre for Molecular Biosciences and Medical Genomics that is designed to be a pacesetter in medical research and service delivery, and a Centre for Herbal Medicine to drive our agenda for drug discovery.

“We are young but without any apology, we are proudly ambitious and in full pursuit of our vision to be “a thriving medical and health sciences University, locally, nationally and internationally recognized for excellence and innovation.”

” For us in UNIMED, we hope that this workshop will serve as a springboard to a new research agenda and collaboration that will attract new research funds, including more National Research Fund from TETFUND and new funds from the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology and international development partners.

“We also hope that the workshop will also serve as a platform to jumpstart our telehealth project to extend higher quality services to our community outreach centre in Ilutitun in Okitipupa Local Government and support our innovative community-based primary health care services in Oke-Igbo and also Bolorunduro area where we are starting a new initiative in Community-Oriented Primary Health Care.

The Director and Chief Executive, Centre for Atmospheric Research Prof Babatunde Rabiu said the objectives of the workshop include identifying areas where space technology can enhance health care and policy in

Africa; and to facilitate the development of the framework for a work plan on applications of space science and technology in health amongst others.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state who spoke through the Secretary to the State Government SSG, Princess Oladunni Odu said his administration “is committed to bringing quality and affordable health care to the doorsteps of the citizens and achieving universal health coverage in the state.

Akeredolu noted that his government has prioritised primary health care and devoted substantial resources to the school of public health and other components of the University of medical sciences as well as the associated teaching hospital.

According to him, these facilities are ultimately crucial to the goal of developing critical manpower for the primary healthcare sector in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: