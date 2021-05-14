We will not allow foreign vessels through Bakassi Peninsula anymore, BNL warns

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Biafra Nations League, BNL have placed ban on all foreign vessels from entering Nigeria through the Bakassi Peninsula coastal line starting from May 30 Biafra memorial day.

They gave the warning Friday, in a statement jointly signed by the National Leader of BNL, Princewill Chimezie, Deputy National Leader, Ebuta Takon, and the Chief of General Staff, Linus Essien, and made available to Vanguard.

BNL vowed that its members who were already advancing in the Gulf of Guinea will apprehend any international vessel that was found coming towards Nigeria and including Cameroon.

Recall that few days ago some Militias loyal to BNL were reportedly engaged in a fierce gun battle with a troop of Cameroon Battalion d’intervention Rapide (BIR) around Archibong town in Isangele subdivision in the ceded side of the Bakassi Peninsula.

Vanguard learned that tension has continued to increase in the region after an online media published a video on Youtube showing masked Militias suspected to be members of BNL in the creek of Isangele chanting war slogans.

Their threats if carried out was capable of destabilizing the Gulf of Guinea, which no doubt would affect Nigeria and Cameroon’s economy.

The statement partly reads: “BNL will not back off from the struggle especially at this critical time that Igbos are being killed in their homes by Nigeria securities as well as the intimidations and arrests of inhabitants of the Bakassi Peninsula by Cameroon Forces”.

“The silence maintained by international community who are benefitting from the resources in former Eastern Nigeria were reasons for banning of foreign vessel, they do not value human lives but are after what they can gain from the old Eastern Region,” they stated.

