We have no representation in Obaseki-led govt, says Edo PDP

Apparently reacting to former All Progressives Congress, APC former Chairman in Edo State, Anslem Ojezua comment on the crisis in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP said while Governor Godwin Obaseki has his deputy and Secretary to State Government, SSG, the party has nothing to show for bringing him into their fold.

Ojezua who led APC faction to PDP in an interview had insisted that Obaseki should be allowed to take charge of the party and in return get something.

According to the former Edo Commissioner for Sports under the PDP`s government of Chief Lucky Igbinedion, the problem is being prolonged due to the selfish interest of some certain individuals, but trust that the crisis will be resolved soon.

He said: “I don`t think a few people have the capacity to stop a party that is as big as the PDP from functioning, I will advise the governor to work with those who are willing to work with him and whoever is ready to work with him must have an open hand, but the governor must have control”

“If you say the governor is the leader, he must be armed to lead, you cannot call someone the leader of the party without giving the necessary tools and support to lead the party, this is what the PDP must protect and it is not negotiable”, Ojezua stated

But Eromosele Ordia, a chieftain of the PDP in Edo Central District bared it all when he replied Ojezua that:

He is the Governor, he has he has his deputy, his SSG. what is for PDP?

“A platform that made it possible for the Governor to come back as Governor?*

Recall that, the PDP suspended two PDP chieftains, Chief Tom Ikimi and a former deputy Governor, Mike Oghiadhome this week for attending an unauthorized meeting with Governor Obaseki plotting to dissolve an elected PDP exco.

