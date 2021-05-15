We are not marginalised under Makinde’govt – Igbo Community

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

The Igbo Community in Oyo State on Saturday commended Governor Seyi Makinde for his commitment towards the well-being of their community through his inclusive government.

While speaking during a Town Hall meeting, held at the House of Chiefs, Agodi Secretariat Ibadan, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Community Relations (Igbo Community), Barrister Kingsley Ike said, it is the first time in the history of the state that Igbo people are being included as members of the Governor’s cabinet.

Barrister Ike, maintained that aside his appointment, two other significant appointments have been made by the governor, stressing that the development was an indication of the commitment of the present administration to ensure that the voice of the Igbo people in the state is heard.

He said: “My position as S. A. on Igbo affairs is to stand in the gap between the Igbo people living in the State and the government, and in light of that I want to assure the Igbo people that all I am about is to give one hundred percent service to Ndigbo in Oyo State,” Ike stated.

Also in his remarks, the Special Assistant on Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) Matters, Mr. Tallest Innocent, advised his people to calm down and support the Igbo political appointees in the state.

He said: “Let us go back to the drawing board, this administration has given us an opportunity that has never been given to us in this state before, I want you all to continue with your support for this administration so that the government can continue adding value to our community and the state at large.”

“To whom much is given, much is expected, I will want all of us to go out en-masse this coming Saturday for the local government elections and vote.”

“We too need to show the governor that truly we appreciate all what he has done for us, and we can only do this through our support for his administration,” Innocent said.

Also speaking, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa said the state government under the leadership of Gov Seyi Makinde hold all non – indigenes in high esteem.

He said the administration is committed to the welfare of the all the non – indigenes, adding that was the reason for the creation of the office of the Special Assistant on Arewa, Igbo Community Relation and the likes.

“As you can see, we are currently working on economic expansion of the state, and this will positively affect all the non – indigenes that are mostly business owners, also we are working towards business friendly environment that will be of great benefits for us all, we know that our Igbo brothers are into businesses and all these will positively affect them, and also we will look into issue of procuring a bus for your community as well as other welfare packages that will make life more conducive for the entire non – indigenes that resides in the state,” Adisa said.

