Warri-based Prophet set to splash over N20m on pastors, members

FOUNDER of God’s Delight Gospel Assembly, alias Free Indeed, Warri, Delta State, Prophet Johnmark Ighosotu is set to gifts pastors, members car gift, scholarship, support small scale business owners in the church with over 20 million naira ahead of its seventh year church anniversary.

In a viral video trending on social media, Ighosotu said that he wants to financially empower faithful and dedicated members, workers of the ministry, small scale business owners, students struggling to pay their tuition fees with scholarships, pastors to be gifted Toyota Corolla each while pastors/ministers wives to be given monthly allowance and more.

This show of kindness and affection by the people’s prophet will take place during the seventh anniversary programme of the church coming up on Monday, 17th – Friday, 21st May, 2021.

The presentation of cash gifts, cars to beneficiaries will be on the Sunday, 23rd May, 2021.

Prophet Johnmark Ighosotu’s philanthropic giving is one of its kinds as he has restored crippling businesses financially, transforms thousands of lives and career.

No doubt he’s one of the friends of the poor and downtrodden especially in Delta State and its environs. He loves to put smiles on faces of needy, members, depressed etc gladly with a joyful heart.

