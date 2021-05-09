Vanguard Logo

Uzodimma scholarship grant opens application portal

Law  School Grant

Prada Uzodimma Law School Scholarship Grant has launched its application portal for indigent Law school students, noting that the Grant seeks to provide financial sponsorship to selected indigent Law School aspirants across Nigeria.

The Managing Partner of Principle Legal Consult, Prada Uzodimma made this known yesterday in Abuja stating that the program introduced in 2020, will provide its first batch of scholarships to the 2021 Law School Aspirants through an unbiased and meritorious selection process.

“The Scholarship Grant has been fully endorsed by the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Prof. Isa Chiroma and the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami , SAN.

“Applicants can access the application portal for the scholarship on the Principle Legal Consult Website(www.principlelegalconsult.com/pradasg ) and keep up to date on Principle Legal Consult social media platforms, @plconsult_ on Twitter and Instagram.

“Winners of this scholarship grant will have their Law School tuition fees fully catered for.

“The application portal opens on 10th May 2021, 9:00 am and closes on 10th of August 2021, 4:00 pm”.

