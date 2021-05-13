Uzodimma dissolves cabinet, sacks 20 commissioners

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo on Wednesday dissolved the state’s Executive Council, and sacked 20 of the 27 commissioners in the cabinet.

The governor however, retained eight commissioners.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Owerri.

He said the dissolution was to restructure the governor’s administration to further achieve his numerous projects of the 3R of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction, and Recovery agenda.

Emelumba said the eight commissioners that were retained included information and Strategy, Works, Finance, Health and Youths.

Others were Tourism, Technology and Women Affairs.

According to him, the governor wants to rejig his administration and soon he will reconstitute his cabinet to further achieve his agenda for Imo people,” he said.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

