‘Unknown gunman’ escapes, house set ablaze in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Suspected to be one of the hoodlums operating as a group of “Unknown gunmen” popularly know as “Mobutu” from Umuneke, Ugiri in Isiala Mbano local government area of Imo state, on Tuesday escaped to an unknown destination, on sighting men said to be security operatives marching towards his residence.

A village source from Umuneke, who spoke to Vanguard said that the incident happened early hours of today (Tuesday).

Also, it was gathered that the house of Mobutu, went up inflame at about 20 minutes after the armed forces left the area.

The source alleged that “Mobutu and his men were among the number of persons linked to the recent damages on police formations and killings in the state.”

Just as a source from the village, who narrated it from his own angle, told Vanguard that, “When Mobutu saw the armed men he ran away from the backyard, the security men were driving in their vehicles to Mobutu’s house, while some of them in mufti, they were heavily armed. Both Mobutu and his family members escaped from the house.”

Another source said: “We were surprised that after some time the security people left we started seeing fire from the house. I suspected some villagers are involved in this whole thing. They now give out information to security men.”

It would be recalled that, for some time, there have been some arrests of some persons linked to attacks on police formations and Owerri correctional facility in Imo state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

