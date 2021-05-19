Breaking News
UNITY SCHOOLS: NECO reschedules Common Entrance Examination

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The National Examinations Council, NECO, has rescheduled the 2021 National Common Entrance Examination, NCEE, into federal unity colleges to Saturday, June 5, 2021.

The examination body, in a statement Wednesday, by Azeez Sani, Head, Information and Public Relations Division, said the action was ” approved by the Federal Ministry of Education.”

“The Examination which was initially scheduled for Saturday 29th May 2021, was rescheduled to give states with low registration of candidates the opportunity to register their candidates for the examination,” the statement said.

“All candidates, parents, guardians, and relevant stakeholders are therefore enjoined to take note of the new date for the examination.

“The registration of candidates will continue till the new date of the examination. Candidates, parents, and guardians are advised to download the new Examination Time Table from the Council’s website: www.neco.gov.ng,” it added.

