UNILAG attracts N12billion research grants

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) attracted N12 billion research grants in the past three and half years, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe has said.

Ogundipe made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos on the sidelines of a public presentation of a book.

The book entitled “Nutritional Biochemistry”, was written by Prof. Ifeolu Akinwande of the Department of Biochemistry, University of Lagos.

According to Ogundipe, research remains one of the institution’s major areas of focus and is geared toward the development of the country.

“In the last three and half years, we have been able to attract research grants of N12 billion.

“Just recently, one of the lecturers in our college of medicine attracted a research grant of $2 million from Bill Gates.

“I also recently attracted a research grant of 38,000 euros, with my mentee getting another 8,000 euros.

“Another lecturer in the department of architecture also recently won a research grant of £12,000; so, you can see that it is not only about infrastructure, we are also deep into research in this university,’’ he said.

Ogundipe said that in a bid to strengthen research activities in the institution, Pastor Daniel Olukoya of the Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries had offered to renovate the Central Research Laboratory in the institution.

According to him, the development is heart-warming and a sign of greater things to come.

The professor said that UNILAG was at the forefront of building not only structures but knowledge.

“We will continue to improve in our knowledge, in our research and ultimately in improving mankind and national development,’’ he said.

Earlier during the book presentation, the vice-chancellor described the author as a fountain of knowledge.

‘’Prof. Akinwande is a former Deputy Provost of our College of Medicine, a former Head, Department of Biochemistry, a mentor, not a tormentor.

“This is the second edition of the book. What he has been able to display today is scriptural; that even at old age, they will bring forth good fruits.

“As you can see, at the age of almost 80, he is still engaging himself by writing books in the area of biochemistry, which is relevant to all, because it is about nutrition.

“If you look at the type of food people are eating now, you will realise that it is largely junk.

“Now he is saying that if you go through this book – housewives, people in the food industry – they will all be able to come out with better nutritional skills and better feeding habits for healthy living,” he said.

Prof. Tolu Odugbemi, a former Vice-Chancellor of the university, lauded the author, Prof. Ifeolu Akinwande, for contributions to the development of not only the institution but the country at large.

Odugbemi said that the author was interested in improving knowledge and the well-being of society.

On the success story of research in the university, the former vice-chancellor who was the chief launcher at the event, expressed satisfaction at efforts made by scholars to take the institution to greater heights.

“We thank God that things are going very well.

“I am very impressed with the level of research grants flowing into this institution. It is very important and it is equally very important to pay attention to our environment.

“There must be beautiful ambiance all over the place for teaching and learning to thrive. That is how a university environment should be. There must be good laboratory services too.

“Structures alone do not make a university, it is the output from the staff,” Odugbemi said.

Prof. Olubunmi Magbagbeola, who reviewed the book, said it consisted of 10 chapters.

According to her, the book is written in simple English and will be easy to read and understand.

“This book is a must-read by all. It is not meant for only teachers or students. The most interesting thing about the book is that it is also meant for housewives.

“It contains many tables that will be useful for housewives for their menu preparation – breakfast, launch and dinner.

“Even if you are not a housewife and you want to improve in your nutrition, this book says it all. I recommend it to all for their well being and nutrition,” she said.

The author of the book, Akinwande, said that the book was meant to equip Nigerians with knowledge about healthy living and good feeding habits.

“It is just putting into writing, details about nutrition and nutritional biochemistry.

“Executives and many other people that I interact with, I give them lectures. They retire, they want to know what to eat, stay fit and live long.

“Each time I give them these lectures, they are excited and will ask if I could put it together into a book to serve as a reference.

“I used the lectures I gave my students as well as the research I carried out and the findings I got, I put them together and the result is what we are celebrating here today.

“Housewives who are keen about healthy feeding of their families will also find this book very useful,” he said.

