UNIBEN warns admission seekers against fraudsters

The Management of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) has warned admission seekers into the institution against activities of racketeers.

A statement from the university’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Dr Benedicta Ehanire, on Saturday said racketeers had been collecting huge sums from unsuspecting applicants to facilitate admission.

Ehanire said the swindlers, in attempt to convince their victims often walk into the university’s admission offices and administration building to make their nefarious deeds look real.

The PRO, therefore, advised the public not to fall prey to such traps as no amount was being charged for admission into the university.

“Reports have come to the University of Benin Management that professional admission racketeers, whose job is to take advantage of innocent citizens seeking admission, are on the prowl.

“The unscrupulous elements collect huge sums of money from their victims, pretending that they can get them admission into some choice programmes in the university.

“They have perfected the acts of going into admissions offices or the administration building to buttress their nefarious deeds.

“The public is advised not to fall into such traps as no money is charged for admission into the University of Benin,” she said.

He, however, called on any victim of the dastardly act to report to her office with proof to help the university redeem its image.

Such whistle blowers, she said would be offered admission if qualified.

