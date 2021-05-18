Breaking News
Translate

UI Senate recommends reappointment of acting VC for another six months

On 2:17 amIn Educationby
Kindly Share This Story:
UI Senate recommends reappointment of acting VC for another six months
Front Gate of University of Ibadan (UI), Ibadan.

The Senate of the University of Ibadan (UI) has recommended to the Governing Council the reappointment of Prof. Adebola Ekanola as acting Vice-Chancellor (VC) for another term of six months.

Ekanola, a Deputy Vice Chancellor Academics, was appointed Acting Vice Chancellor on December 1, 2020, following an impasse in the appointment of a substantive Vice Chancellor.

The Act setting up the university provides that an acting VC should hold office for a term of six months, which expires on May 30.

The university’s Director of Communications, Mr Olatunji Oladejo, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Monday.

ALSO READ: House of Reps set to legalise use of Indian hemp for economic benefits — Spokesperson

Oladejo said he was not aware of anybody opposing the reappointment of Ekanola, as every member of the Senate was at the meeting where the decision was reached on Monday.

“I am only interested in the decision of the Senate of the University, not about speculations.

“Individuals at the Senate meeting had the opportunity to canvass for the position today, how come those speculating didn’t win there?

“Everybody talked and canvassed their opinions there and it was agreed that Ekanola should be reappointed,” he said.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!