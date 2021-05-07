Breaking News
Ugwuanyi commiserates with Pastor Adeboye over son’s death

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has expressed deep shock and sadness over news of the death of Pastor Dare Adeboye, son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh,  Gov. Ugwuanyi, “on behalf of the Government and people of Enugu State” expressed his condolences to Pastor Adeboye, the Adeboye dynasty and RCCG worldwide.

The Information Commissioner disclosed that Gov. Ugwuanyi “is extremely proud of Pastor Dare, who despite his young age and known pedigree devoted his life to service in God’s vineyard”.

“His Excellency prays God to grant Pastor Dare’s soul eternal rest and us all the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss”, the statement said.

