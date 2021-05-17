UBEC to collaborate with NCPND on children with disability

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, is to partner with the National Commission for persons with disabilities, NCPND, to improve the access and inclusion of basic education of children with disabilities.

The Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, according to a statement by David Apeh, Head, Public Relations/Protocol Unit, disclosed this while meeting with the delegation from NCPND, led by the Executive Secretary, Mr. James D. Lalu, in Abuja.

Dr. Bobboyi, while explaining that the Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, was saddled with the responsibility of ensuring that every child of school age has access to quality basic education regardless of his or her disabilities or special needs, maintained that the partnership was coming at a time when UBEC has a proposed intervention called “Model Smart School” that will address the modern ICT needs.

Dr. Bobboyi “suggested that the two commissions form a joint committee to address the various issues in physical access which includes measurement of donors, toilet facilities and technical training for contractors among other things,” it said.

He thanked the visiting Executive Secretary for the courtesy call and assured them of the commission’s commitment to the new partnership which will make a difference in the life of children with disabilities or special needs because education is not selective regardless of disabilities or special needs.

“The National Commission of persons with Disabilities is a federal government established institution saddled with the responsibility of promoting and protecting the right of persons with disabilities in Nigeria.

