Truck driver kills road safety officer in Kano

By Bashir Bello, KANO

An unknown truck driver has killed a Federal Road Safety Corps personnel along Hotoro ring-road expressway in Kano State.

It was gathered that the incident happened when the person attempted to inspect the vehicle.

An eyewitness, Abubakar Abubakar said the personnel were pushed down in the process of inspecting the vehicle.

“The FRSC personnel were making attempts to stop the truck driver, when he stopped one of the personnel held the vehicle side mirror than one of the boys pushed him down and fled.”

The Kano Public Relations Officer of the FRSC, Muhammad Mu’awiyya who confirmed the incident noted that the personnel charged the runaway driver with Civil Offence before fleeing.

