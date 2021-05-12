Triller partners SoundCloud to help emerging artistes grow

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

AI-powered social media experience, Triller and next-generation music entertainment company SoundCloud, have announced a new integrated solution, SoundCloud-curated playlist that will uniquely showcase and support emerging independent artistes.

The dedicated playlist will feature on Triller and give SoundCloud artistes access to more marketing tools to grow their careers.

The partners said artistes will now be able to link their Triller profile with their SoundCloud profile, making it easy for new fans to discover more of their music as well as grow additional revenue through SoundCloud’s new fan-powered royalty system.

Triller users will have the ability to create their own ‘Power Edits’ in order to fit their video creation, greatly enhancing engagement and visibility of the source tracks.

CEO of Triller, Mahi de Silva, said: “With a shared goal of showcasing established and emerging talent, this partnership puts artistes first just like Triller does. In front of a global audience, emerging artistes will now have the opportunity to develop a Triller fan base that is empowered to create, share and connect.”

Also, Head of Artiste Marketing at Repost by SoundCloud, Allison Moore, said: “The new SoundCloud playlist on Triller offers one more way to elevate and promote the rising artistes who are building their careers independently today.

“We’re very excited to be working with Triller to connect these artistes with a new audience, helping them to get discovered, build their profiles and grow their careers both on and beyond SoundCloud,” Moore added.

