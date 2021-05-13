Breaking News
Train derails in Kaduna, no life lost

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Security operatives have been deployed to secure a train that derailed in Kaduna while conveying pipes to Kano.

Kaduna State Police Command Spokesman, ASP Mohammed Jalige, said the train developed some faults and derailed.

He said no life was lost and no property was damaged in the accident, but their operatives were guarding the train
against possible vandalism.

The train loaded with water pipes, heading to Zaria from Lagos derailed, Saturday evening at Unguwa Kanawa, Kaduna North local government area of Kaduna State.

The Kaduna State Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps, Hafiz Mohammed, said the accident was minor.

According to him, the railway Headquarters has been contacted so that they would send their technical team to Kaduna.

