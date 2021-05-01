Kindly Share This Story:

Due to vast improvements in storage technology, SSDs are becoming a suitable external storage option for many users. The San Disk Extreme Portable SSD, for example, is one of the most recognizable external solid state drives in the tech world. Today, we put it to the test, drew our conclusions and are providing valuable recommendations.

The San Disk Extreme Portable SSD is an external SSD. With transfer speeds of up to 550 MB/s, it is a high-speed storage device that works perfectly with a lot of high-resolution images and videos. The unit for this review is the 500 GB model but the Extreme Portable SSD also comes in 250 GB, 1 TB and 2 TB capacities.

Unlike external hard drives such as the WD My Passport, external solid-state drives are hard-wearing because they do not have moving parts and thus are more durable and shock resistant. The drive is also rated IP55, which means it also water and dust resistant, a perfect option for outdoor use. Because it can survive through falls up to 2 meters, spills, and even rainy weather, it is the perfect device for consumers with an active lifestyle.

Unboxing the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD

The San Disk Extreme Portable SSD comes in a large black box. Once you pull out the tamper proof adhesive tape, you can unbox the device. The drive is placed in white housing. Under the drive, you will see the warranty guide and accessories such as the USB Type C to USB Type C cable and USB Type C to USB Type A adapter.

The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is lightweight and slim with a compact design that makes it easy to fit into your pocket. It also features a plastic finish on the top and a rubberized finish on both the back and sides. On the top, there is an orange cutout, specially designed for hooking up on your keychain or lanyard.

The USB Type C port is on the bottom side and can be connected to USB Type C compatible computers using the provided USB Type C to USB Type C cable. It is important to note that this cable is noticeably short.

Moreover, if your laptop or computer has a USB Type A port, use the USB Type C to USB Type A to make the connection.

Using the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD

The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD comes with exFAT native file format, making it compatible with both Windows and Mac devices. It will plug into the Windows 8 higher and Mac OS 10.6 and above without needing any additional software.

In terms of transfer speeds, the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD seems faster when connected to a USB Type C port than a USB Type A port. If you have a computer with USB Type C port, you will enjoy superfast speeds of up to 550 MB/s.

The drive comes with a copy of the SanDisk SecureAccess 3.0.1. With this software, you can create a private vault to store sensitive files and protect your information. The folder is also password protected and files are encrypted with 128-bit AES encryption. To do this, just double click the SecureAccess Installation file and follow the instructions from there.

After you install the software, you can either copy and paste or drag and drop your files to restrict access into the private vault. Because the files in the vault are encrypted, they cannot be accessed until the password is provided, which means if you ever lose the drive or give it to someone the content of the vault cannot be easily accessed by a third-party.

Overall, the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is the perfect device for protecting your files and information, either through its physical durability or SanDisk SecureAccess 3.0.1 software. Its impressive transfer speeds, especially when using a computer, the USB Type C port, makes it great for storing and sharing high resolution photos and videos. The portable external SSD also comes with a 3-year warranty.

In Nigeria, prices for the 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB SSD starts at around ₦67,000, ₦90,000, and ₦160,000 respectively. The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD can be purchased on Western Digital’s website and in available in various local and international online stores.

For more digital storage solutions from Western Digital visit: https://shop.westerndigital.com/

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD Specifications

250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB

up to 550 MB/s

exFAT Native Format

Password Protection

128-bit AES Hardware Encryption

USB Type C (USB 3.1 Gen 2)

IP55 (Water and Dust Resistant)

Can withstand a 2 metre fall

Compatible with Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 8, and Mac OS 10.6 and higher

96.27 x 49.53 x 8.89 mm (3.79″ x 1.95″ x 0.35″)

