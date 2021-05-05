Terror Attacks: PDP expresses solidarity with Gov Ortom, Benue people

Kindly Share This Story:

Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party, Wednesday, condemned incessant attacks by suspected killer herdsmen and terrorists on innocent Nigerians in Benue State.

The party also condemned what it called “the manifest failure of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress, APC, to take decisive steps to apprehend the assailants as well as provide adequate security in the state, even after the attempt on Governor Samuel Ortom’s life.”

This was contained in a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan yesterday.

“The PDP holds that the body language and lethargic approach of the APC-led administration appear to validate apprehensions that the assailants are enjoying the cover of some persons in government, in the execution of their bloody enterprise against Nigerian citizens.

“Our party insists that President Buhari has no further excuse but to take responsibility and adopt urgent security measures to stop the carnage in Benue and other states where invading terrorist elements, under various shades are displacing our citizens and taking control of their common patrimony.

“The PDP solidarizes with Governor Ortom and the entire people of Benue state and urge the governor not to be deterred by the situation.

“The party charges the people of Benue state to remain at alert while urging security agencies to be on the side of the people in checking the activities of these terrorists marauding communities in the state.

“Furthermore, the PDP calls on Nigerians across the board, not to succumb to terrorist elements but remain vigilant and continue to cooperate with our security agencies at this critical time,” the statement read.

Vanguard News Nigeria

