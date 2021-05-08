Suspected Benue serial kidnappers arrested in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar

An eight-man gang of suspected serial kidnappers comprising four male and four female were on Friday arrested in Osun State.

The suspects who were specialised in kidnapping unsuspecting victims in Benue state were said to have relocated to Omoh Ijesa, Osun State with a view to safely negotiate the ransom of a victim already killed.

The suspects, who are all Tiv from Benue state include; Orikashima David, 22, (AKA Cash money) Teryange Demenogo, 22, (AKA Small), Terngu Tortindi, 25, (AKA Kareen) and Aondoaseer Terver, 21.

Others who are females; Anawuese Akough, 19, Mbalumulum Kaorga, 18, Comfort Terdoo, 22, and Michael Msendoo, 19.

Osun State Police Command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspects were following a tip off on the case of an abducted 65 years old, Mrs Akiishi Catherine in Benue state.

“Prior to their arrest, we discovered that the suspects relocated to Osun State after the kidnap of the woman as a deceptive tactics to avoid arrest by the Police in Benue State. The suspects have also planned to use Osun State as a safe haven for the negotiation and collection of ransom even after murdering the woman in cold blood.

“It was also discovered that the suspects have killed the kidnap victim, Mrs. Akiishi Catherine, in Benue State before relocating to Osun State. The suspects also revealed to the Police team how they have murdered three (3) other victims in their previous operations.

“They (suspects) would be handed over to the Benue State Police Command as soon as preliminary investigations are concluded”, she added.

While commending his men for a job well done, the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode reassured citizens that there will be no hiding place for criminals in the State.

Kindly Share This Story: