Supreme Court: PDP hails Obaseki’s victory

BREAKING: Supreme Court dismisses certificate forgery case against ObasekiBy Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, lauded the judgement of the Supreme Court which upheld the election of Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, describing it as the inevitable triumph of the will of the people over anti-democratic forces.

In a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP noted that the verdict of the apex court in throwing out the petition of All Progressives Congress, APC, “is a resounding reinforcement of the popularity of the PDP and Governor Obaseki in Edo state, as firmly established in the election.”

The party urged Governor Obaseki to continue in his commitment towards the development of the state and the wellbeing of his people in line with the manifesto and ideology of the PDP, “the very reason he was overwhelmingly re-elected as governor of the state.”

The statement read in part: “The PDP is proud of Governor Obaseki for the empowerment of the people as well as massive infrastructural development of Edo state in critical areas of healthcare, education, agriculture and food production, oil and gas, industrialization among others.”

The party also commended the judiciary for its courage in upholding justice and the will of the people in the governorship election.

