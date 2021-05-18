Support group reaffirms commitment to Osinbajo vying for presidency

Kindly Share This Story:

Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation (OGO), one of the major supporting groups rooting for possible emergence of the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead 2023 election has restated its commitment to the course.

The group which attracts membership from various geo-political zones, especially youths, has also re-established that the Vice President or any of his relations have no hand in how the organization was formed.

The Convener of the group, Folusho Ojo ‘Fosh’ , who stated this in Abuja on Tuesday, said regardless of whether Osinbajo has shown interest or not to run for presidency in 2023, OGO remains solidly committed to its conviction that Osinbajo has all that it takes to lead the country to her promised land.

His words: “Yes, he didn’t mandate us to do this. He didn’t commission us to mobilise for him. We are young men and women who believe in him. It is in him we can entrust our future. Therefore and not withstanding his stand for now, regarding 2023, we shall continue to promote him, we shall continue to let the world know those qualities we have seen in him that has attracted many of us to him,”

Speaking further, Ojo who announced that the organization has made inroads into various geo-political zones and states added that OGO has gone beyond any personality and become an idea. He also expressed optimism that it will cut across the entire 36 states of the federation before the end of the year.

“Considering its spread and acceptability, we therefore call on our members across the country to continue to promote the ideas and ideals that Vice President Osibajo stands for. “ The youths , he said requires and demand a role model and we have found in him a man we can model our lives after”

“ It is in Osinbajo we believe and we shall continue to stand by him either now or in the near future, in or out of power, contesting or not contesting.”

