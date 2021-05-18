Breaking News
Translate

Supermodel Naomi Campbell welcomes first child at 50

On 4:45 pmIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:
Naomi Campbell calls out Facebook on #ENDSARS posts censorship
Naomi Campbell

British supermodel Naomi Campbell has become the mother of a baby girl at the age of 50, she said Tuesday in a surprise announcement on Instagram.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” she wrote with a photograph of her hand cradling a tiny pair of infant’s feet.

“So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life,” she continued, adding that there were “no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love.”

Campbell did not give more details.

ALSO READ: Insecurity: Army desirous of meeting expectations of Nigerians — COAS

She had spoken previously about becoming a mother, telling the Evening Standard magazine in 2017 that “I think about having children all the time.”

But, she added, “with the way science is I think I can do it when I want.”

The jet-setting, barrier-breaking model still poses for magazine covers, in between charity and NGO work, particularly in Africa and reality TV appearances.

In 2019, when asked about children by WSJ magazine, she replied: “Not yet, I’ll see what the universe brings me.”

AFP

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!