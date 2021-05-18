Supermodel Naomi Campbell welcomes first child at 50

Kindly Share This Story:

British supermodel Naomi Campbell has become the mother of a baby girl at the age of 50, she said Tuesday in a surprise announcement on Instagram.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” she wrote with a photograph of her hand cradling a tiny pair of infant’s feet.

“So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life,” she continued, adding that there were “no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love.”

Campbell did not give more details.

She had spoken previously about becoming a mother, telling the Evening Standard magazine in 2017 that “I think about having children all the time.”

But, she added, “with the way science is I think I can do it when I want.”

The jet-setting, barrier-breaking model still poses for magazine covers, in between charity and NGO work, particularly in Africa and reality TV appearances.

In 2019, when asked about children by WSJ magazine, she replied: “Not yet, I’ll see what the universe brings me.”

