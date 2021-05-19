Breaking News
Strike: FG summons Gov el-Rufai, Wabba

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Federal Government has summoned Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, and Labour leaders to an emergency conciliatory meeting on Thursday in Abuja, in an effort to apprehend the escalating industrial dispute between the Kaduna State government and Organized Labour over mass sack of workers among other alleged anti-workers’ policies.

The Federal Government through the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, invited the two parties to the trade dispute, scheduled for 11 am at the office of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Federal Secretariat, Abuja

Specifically, those invited to the emergency conciliation meeting included the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el Rufai and top officials of the state as well as the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba and top NLC leaders.

