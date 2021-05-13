Stray bullets kill four; injure one as Customs men engage suspected smugglers in Iseyin

Kindly Share This Story:

Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

The joy of indigenes of Iseyin in Oke Ogun area of Oyo State who was celebrating the end of Ramadan was short-lived on Thursday as stray bullets allegedly killed four and injured one.

According to an impeccable source in Iseyin, the persons were hit by bullets when men of the Nigeria Customs Service exchanged gunfire with some bandits believed to be smugglers.

The eyewitness told Vanguard said the Customs men started shooting indiscriminately after intercepting smuggled goods coming through the borders into the town.

The persons who were hit by stray bullets were residents who were out to enjoy sallah celebration.

Following the death of the people, youths took to the streets protesting the killing of their kinsmen.

Vanguard made frantic efforts to get the reaction of the Public Relations Officer for Oyo/Osun Command, Mr Kayode Wey to the story but to no avail.

Several calls made to his lines were not picked after the phone rang repeatedly.

