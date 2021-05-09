Stop lying against Tinubu, Support Group chides Bode George

Kindly Share This Story:

The Tinubu Support Group (TSG) on Sunday cautioned a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, to desist from fabricating lies against APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Bode George, had in an interview with Arise TV on Friday accused Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of corruption in his tenure as Governor of Lagos State.

But the TSG in a statement issued on Sunday by its Head of Media and Publicity, Oluwatosin Johnson, said the PDP chieftain is a “confused liar” as he lacks sense of history.

Oluwatosin said George’s criticisms of Tinubu were not based on any concrete facts but envy, jealousy and bad faith.

He said George became terribly envious of Tinubu’s unending political achievements in the nation’s space while he had remained an unproductive commodity in the Nigerian electoral market.

He added, “We are aware of the fact that Chief Bode George has no other passion than to get at Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at any time.

“The gap between Asiwaju and Chief Bode George in terms of political acceptance, leadership, achievements, followership, capacity, credibility etc is huge in favour of Asiwaju.

“We want to remind Chief George that Asiwaju has never been convicted by any court of law but could the same be said of some people?”

The group while responding to Chief Bode George’s claim that he would cease to be a Nigerian citizen if Asiwaju becomes President, said “It is crystal clear how much you love your country through this cheap talk.

“For a man who left office over 14years ago and was never found corrupt by the 16 years of PDP Govt and yet this old man will continue to use such gutter language without evidence shows his intelligence” he shouldn’t be taken serious.

“We are sure the day will come when Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will assume that prestigious office and we know you will eat your word that day”, The group concluded.

Vanguard News Nigeria

