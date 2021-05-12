StarTimes lends infrastructure support to Nigeria’s DSO drive

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Osuagwu

One of the most critical concerns of the general public towards the digital switch over drive of the country, is adequate infrastructure. Although the Federal Government has assured that with massive investments it has made and some critical subsidy plans in place to flood the country with set top boxes, television viewers should have enough facility to migrate, reality on ground appears to favour the contrary.

However, digital pay Tv brand, StarTimes has stepped in. The platform says that with Lagos fully transiting from analogue to digital TV, it will lead the drive with technical support as well as improved content offerings on its lowest bouquet.

The pay-TV brand says the digital switchover drive of the Federal Government is in line with its vision to ensure every family can afford, access and enjoy the beauty of digital TV.

Speaking after the launch of DSO in Lagos, Mr Alex Jian, CEO, StarTimes Nigeria said that the pay-TV brand will continue to provide technical support to the actualisation of digital migration nationwide, adding that the brand has gone a step further to not only increase digital TV penetration, but also increase tastier content to delight every home irrespective of income level.

Jian said: “We are proud to partner with Integrated Television Services Ltd, ITS, one of the signal carriers of DSO. ITS Ltd is currently riding on the existing digital transmission infrastructure of NTA-Star TV (StarTimes Nigeria). With StarTimes Nigeria’s DVB-T2 technology widely spread across the federation, ITS Ltd has a strong footing to fully digitalise the nation. StarTimes Nigeria will continue to be a major driver of digital switchover across the country.”

He added: “To bridge the digital-TV gap, StarTimes offers its DTT antenna and decoder at the most affordable rate in the market. Our lowest subscription of N900 monthly, NOVA bouquet, is loaded with 40+ channels offering exciting content like a blockbuster 24-hour Nollywood channel, Wakaati TV; two foreign channels showing Turkish, Korean and Chinese movies/series; two cartoon channels – Jimjam & Pineapple TV; a sports channel showing select matches of Europa League, Emirates FA Cup, Copa del Rey, Bundesliga, Euro 2020, among others outside the over 20 local channels.”

