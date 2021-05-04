Speak up on N10trn security allocation, PDP challenges Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, to account for the N10.02 trillion alleged to have been spent on security by the ruling party.

The party in a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said its position is predicated on heightening allegations of diversion of funds meant for security as well as an alert by a pro-transparency organization, BudgIT on the absence of proper audit on the spending of national security funds from 2015 to 2021.

The party also noted that such situation points to why terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and other forms of violent acts had continued to worsen, with widespread complaints of lack of adequate combat equipment for our security forces, “for which our gallant soldiers, as well as thousands of our compatriots, are paying with their blood under President Buhari and the APC.”

The statement read: “Our party is appalled that the APC and its administration have turned the heightened insecurity in our country which was caused by their incompetence, divisiveness and gross mismanagement of our national diversity, into bloody merchandise for APC leaders.

“The PDP challenges President Buhari, as the commander-in-chief, to speak out on the alleged diversion of security funds under his command.

“The party also calls on the two chambers of the National Assembly to immediately commence investigation into the spending of the N10.02 trillion.

“The PDP is further alarmed by the clear scheme by the APC and its administration to frustrate the well-intentioned strategies from the PDP to check the tide of terrorism and banditry in our country.

“Our party rejects the move by the APC to frustrate the establishment of a National Borders Protection Force as suggested by the PDP to check further infiltration by terrorist elements as well as inflow of illegal arms into our country.

“The PDP insists that the setting up of a bureaucratic National Centre for Control of Small Arms by the APC administration instead of a pro-active and operational Borders Protection Force that will ensure watertight security at our borders further exposes the lack of commitment by the APC to secure our borders and check the inflow of terrorists and ammunition.

“Our party asserts that by its outlook and operation, such center cannot check the infiltration of terrorists as well as the flow of firearms into our country.

“The PDP, therefore, rejects the resort to a sitting room measure in the face of our porous borders and heightened terrorist activities in our country.

“The PDP consequently urges President Buhari to immediately establish the Borders Protection Force which will draw personnel and equipment from the military and other armed services to man our borders and check activities by terrorists and their backers.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: